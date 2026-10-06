Operation Toofan: Kerala Police arrest 13,002 in intensified anti-drug drive

Of the cases registered on Monday, 15 involved possession of small quantities of narcotic substances, one involved a medium quantity and another involved a commercial quantity, police said.

In addition, 20 cases were registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 34 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Police seized 153.379 grams of MDMA and 5.346 kg of ganja from those arrested in the cases registered on Monday.

As part of Operation Toofan, police also conducted 42 awareness classes across the state on Monday. So far, 10,852 awareness classes and 877 counselling sessions have been held, officials said.

School and college protection groups have also conducted 7,718 awareness programmes as part of the campaign.

The police have urged the public to share information about drug trafficking through dedicated telephone and WhatsApp numbers. They assured that the identities of those providing information would be kept confidential.

(With inputs from PTI)