Police officer who was let go later booked in illegal card game case in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A routine police raid on an illegal gambling den near Kuttiadi in Kozhikode has sparked intense controversy after officers arrested five participants while letting a fellow officer walk free, later booking the officer following the backlash.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when Kuttiadi Sub-Inspector and his team raided a residence in Velam, busting a six-member gambling session and seizing Rs 27,200 in cash.

However, the raid took a surprising turn when officers identified one of the gamblers as a Senior Civil Police Officer stationed at the Vadakara police station in the Kozhikode Rural limits.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer told the inspecting police officer from Kuttiadi station, claiming he was merely a spectator watching the game and had not placed any bets. Accepting his explanation, the raiding team allegedly released the officer on the spot while taking the remaining five men into custody.

The preferential treatment immediately backfired. The arrested individuals expressed deep resentment over the blatant double standard, fueling widespread public outrage across the locality and raising serious concerns within the department.

As news of the alleged cover-up spread, the Kozhikode Rural Special Branch launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.