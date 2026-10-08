Keralam: Kalamassery gang rape case survivor identifies all four accused

KOCHI: The survivor in the Kalamassery gang rape case has identified all four arrested accused, while police are probing the involvement of two more persons in the incident.

Police on Wednesday recorded the detailed statement of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. A police team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police recorded her statement, in which she reportedly said that all those involved, including arrested accused Sharanya Shashi, had subjected her to brutal sexual assault.

According to police, the survivor identified all four accused during the statement. The two persons arrested on Tuesday, Sharanya Shashi, 30, of Alappuzha, and Sanjay V S, 21, of Thrissur, were remanded in judicial custody.

The investigation team is now probing the involvement of two more persons based on the survivor’s statement. Police said efforts are under way to identify and trace them.

The survivor’s husband said that she was allegedly made to consume MDMA and was also made to inhale the substance. He also alleged that some intoxicating substance was mixed with water and given to her, following which she lost consciousness.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar IPS said the survivor was cooperating with the investigation. He said the investigation would also examine the accused persons’ alleged links with criminal or ‘goonda’ networks.

Police have also identified five spas allegedly linked to the prime accused, Sreeraj, and are taking steps to shut them down. The investigation team is examining the activities of these establishments as part of the probe.

The case pertains to the alleged gang rape of the married woman after she was lured to a private lodge in Edappally on October 2 on the promise of arranging a job at a spa. Police had earlier arrested Sreeraj, 30, of Alappuzha, and Jith Martin, 27, of Thrikkakara.

The investigation is continuing.