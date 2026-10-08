Museum police book Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Rajesh, councillor Sugathan for fabricating signature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh, BJP councillor R Sugathan and the Corporation secretary on the charges of forging documents to show that Sugathan, who was on the run from police at the time, had attended three council meeting.

The FIR listed Rajesh and Sugathan as first and second accused, respectively.

The complaint was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by LDF parliamentary party leader in the Corporation, S P Deepak.

The complainant had alleged that though Sugathan, who was being pursued by the local police in connection with a criminal cases, skipped the council meets held on February 26, March 11 and April 27, but fabricated his signature to claim that he had indeed attended those sessions.

The Cantonment AC had inquired about the allegation and it was based on his report the City Police Commissioner ordered the police to register a case on the incident.

The fabrication was allegedly done to ensure that BJP retains majority in the council.