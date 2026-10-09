Mananthavady Municipality seeks to retain Wayanad Medical College, claims 25 acres available

The debate over the proposed relocation of Wayanad Government Medical College is intensifying, with competing demands to whether establish the institution at Madakkimala in Kalpetta or retain it in Mananthavady.

While the Health Department is exploring options to secure land for the medical college, the Mananthavady Municipality has urged the government to retain the institution in the town, claiming there is no shortage of land.

The medical college, which has National Medical Commission approval, currently operates from the existing district hospital campus in Mananthavady, which spans just 10 acres. The shortage of land has indefinitely delayed the construction of the academic block.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Chairperson Jacob Sebastian held discussions with Muhammad Ali, owner of Parisons Estate. During the talks, the estate owner agreed to provide 25 acres of plantation land free of cost for the medical college.

However, the estate management has stipulated certain conditions for handing over the land, including a change in its classification. If the conditions are accepted, construction work for the medical college could begin without further delay.

“The estate management has also expressed willingness to construct a new bus stand under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, as the medical college is expected to increase the demand for public transport facilities," said Sebastian.

"It has also offered support for other infrastructure projects essential to the municipality's development. Parisons Estate had shown considerable goodwill towards the development of Mananthavady,“ Sebastian added.

The municipality convened an urgent meeting of its governing council and included the proposal as a special agenda item. According to the municipality, the proposal did not face opposition from council members, including those from the opposition.