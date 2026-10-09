Previous cases against Keralam's Edappally gang-rape main accused point to similar modus operandi

KOCHI: The main accused in the Edappally gang-rape case has two other cases -- one registered in Thrikkakara and another in Palarivattom -- on his records in which he followed a similar modus operandi, according to investigation officials.

Police officers suspect that in all the cases, Sreeraj approached women on the pretext of conducting interviews for jobs and subsequently made sexual advances at them.

The 30-year-old, hailing from Karthikappally, Alappuzha, also faces two cases for insulting the modesty of a woman and smoking a cannabis-laced beedi.

According to officers, Sreeraj has links with several spas and allegedly acted as a patron or facilitator for their operations. Even where he did not have a direct share or investment, he is suspected to have played a role in the functioning of several such establishments and earned a share of their income.

The two cases registered in Thrikkakara and Palarivattom were filed after women allegedly objected to his advances and approached the police. The accused has reportedly claimed that both cases were later compromised. “His confidence appears to stem from the fact that he has managed to settle such cases in the past. In some instances, women or their families may not have been willing to pursue the cases further, while there is also a possibility of pressure or financial settlements. We are examining all these aspects,” an officer said.