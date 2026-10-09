Kerala

Vande Mataram seminar row: SFI protests in front of Central University of Kerala

The SFI demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of five student leaders who led the protest against the RSS at the venue of the national seminar on Vande Mataram.
Students’ organisations, including the SFI, NSUI, MSF and AISF, clash with the police while protesting against a national seminar on Vande Mataram organised at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday (October 6, 2026)
Students’ organisations, including the SFI, NSUI, MSF and AISF, clash with the police while protesting against a national seminar on Vande Mataram organised at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday (October 6, 2026)Photo / Express
Express News Service
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KASARGOD: The CUK protest spilled to the streets on Friday after the SFI staged protest in front of the Central University of Kerala gates. The SFI cadre marched from the Periya town and attempted to go through the barricades set up by the police. 

Police used water canons to disperse the student but the students held on. The SFI demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of five student leaders who led the protest against the RSS at the venue of the national seminar on Vande Mataram held inside the campus on Oct. 6 and 7. 

Meanwhile, parallel struggle is happening within the campus.

Students’ organisations, including the SFI, NSUI, MSF and AISF, clash with the police while protesting against a national seminar on Vande Mataram organised at the Central University of Kerala on Tuesday (October 6, 2026)
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SFI
Central University of Kerala
Vande Mataram seminar row

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