A Mini Cooper hits the break on a Kerala family’s hopes of a better life

The sudden loss was difficult to reconcile with the hopes they had placed in the young woman who had been working towards building a future for herself and her family.

“Gopika had successfully completed her BCA degree in August. She was pursuing a six-month certification course in Palarivattom and working part-time at a nearby craft shop during the evenings. Her studies and job represented more than personal progress for a family that had long struggled to make ends meet,” said K Radhakrishnan, a member of the panchayat and a long-time acquaintance of Pradeep Kumar.

Gopika’s younger brother, Abhijith, is a polytechnic student in Palakkad, and her younger sister, Deepika, studies in Class X at Deshabandhu High School, Thachampara.

“For the family, Gopika’s education had held out the possibility of better days. Her earnings, even from a part-time job, were part of that hope. Now, the family must confront not only the loss of their daughter but also the sudden end of the future they had hoped she would build,” said a close relative.

Gopika’s funeral will be held at Ivarmadom, Thiruvilwamala, at 10am on Monday.