Kerala

CMRL pay-off case: Keralam VACB books Pinarayi Vijayan in corruption case

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in which the second accused is Vijayan's daughter Veena T.
Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Former Keralam CM Pinarayi VijayanPhoto / TNIE
Express News Service
Updated on
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has booked former CM Pinarayi Vijayan as the first accused in the Exalogic-CMRL case. 

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in which the second accused is Vijayan's daughter Veena T.

The VACB has also registered a separate case against former PWD minister, who is also Pinarayi's son-in-law. This case was registered for allegedly amassing wealth through corruption and funneling it to the UAE by illegal means. In this case too Veena is the second accused.

The Vigilance will also form a special team to probe the cases. The Vigilance took the reins after the High Court directed it to register a case on the matter.

Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau
CMRL pay-off case
Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

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