Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi and family file appeals in HC to quash order directing FIR in pay-off case

KOCHI: Kerala leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Monday filed appeals before the Kerala High Court seeking to quash a single judge’s order directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR against them in the CMRL pay-off case.

The petitioners argued that the single judge passed the order without giving them an opportunity to be heard, violating the principles of natural justice. Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena and Riyas filed separate petitions seeking leave to appeal against the single judge’s order.

The petitions were scheduled to be heard at 1.45 pm on Monday.

The single judge had directed the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against them and others, based on information forwarded by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The petitioners contended that they were not parties to the writ petition and had not been heard, even though the direction directly affected them. They argued that the court could not have issued such an order without hearing the affected parties, especially when it carried serious consequences.