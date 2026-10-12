They worked, studied and dreamed together; a fatal crash ended it all

KOCHI: At around 10pm on Saturday, Gopika called her father to tell him she was stepping out for tea. It was an ordinary conversation, the kind that rarely stays in the memory. Hours later, the 22-year-old was declared dead, along with her friends Iyas, 21, and Devika, 21, following a road accident near Nedumbassery.

For the three youngsters, life was about working towards a future they could call their own. Part-time employees at an antique shop in Thrikkakara, the trio was also pursuing a six-month accounting course in Ernakulam, juggling work and studies as they tried to find a footing in life.

But in the early hours of Sunday, a speeding car rammed the scooter carrying the three near Moozhiyal, on the Nedumbassery airport road, bringing their journeys to an abrupt end.

Iyas was from Kodagu in Karnataka, Gopika from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, and Devika from Wayanad. Away from their homes, they shared a workplace and the everyday experiences of young people trying to make something of themselves.

Addressing reporters, Priyad, a co-worker, said the loss is deeply personal. He recalled how they spent time together and how the three youngsters were part of a close-knit circle at work.

“We were returning to work after a tea break when the accident happened. We were on three two-wheelers, with me at the rear. The three of the victims were on a scooter ahead of me. The car overtook me at high speed, and shortly afterwards, the accident occurred,” he said.