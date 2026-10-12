Women’s Security Pension Scheme under review, says Kerala CM V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women’s Security Pension Scheme introduced by the previous LDF government has triggered a political confrontation in the Assembly, with the UDF government defending its decision to review the scheme.

However, the Opposition is accusing the government of delaying financial assistance to lakhs of women.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would take a decision on continuing the scheme only after examining complaints about beneficiary selection, the scheme’s effectiveness and its financial implications.

The scheme, introduced by the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government to provide Rs 1,000 a month to women aged between 35 and 60 who were not covered by other pension schemes, had benefited around 12 lakh women for two months.

The Opposition said applications from more than five lakh additional beneficiaries remained pending.

The Opposition argued that the assistance had provided crucial financial support to economically vulnerable women and should not be discontinued on political grounds.

V D Satheesan said that the scheme had been announced and implemented in February 2026, shortly before the Assembly election, and that the timing warranted scrutiny.

He alleged that widespread complaints had been raised about the process of selecting beneficiaries during the election period.

“We cannot continue the scheme without examining the complaints and identifying the genuine beneficiaries,” said V D Satheesan.

The Opposition countered that the scheme had been introduced under clearly defined guidelines and that the government should focus on resolving pending applications rather than prolonging the review.