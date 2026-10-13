Kerala government to provide jobs to international sports achievers, says VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announced that the state government will provide government employment to Malayali athletes who excel in international sports events.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Sports Night Keralam' at Nishagandhi Auditorium, the Chief Minister assured that athletes will no longer need to migrate to other states in search of job security, as Kerala will ensure stable employment opportunities within the state.



The event, organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, was held to honour Commonwealth and Asian Games medalists and to confer the G.V. Raja Sports Awards. Addressing long-standing grievances of athletes, the Chief Minister pledged that travel allowances and daily stipends for national and international competitions will be disbursed promptly.

He added that delays in releasing cash prizes and other operational funds would be resolved. Instructions have been issued to the Sports Secretary and the Sports Minister to guarantee the timely release of funds required for sports gear, nutrition, kits, and training equipment as pre-notified by the department.



Highlighting planned infrastructure upgrades, the Chief Minister stated that the state will execute unprecedented developments in the sports sector. In addition to expanding cricket, football, and indoor volleyball stadiums, modern sports infrastructure will be established across school and college campuses statewide.