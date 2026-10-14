CMRL case: Kerala backs ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s arguments for prelim inquiry

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that there was nothing wrong with conducting a preliminary inquiry before registering an FIR based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the CMRL payoff case involving Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and MLA P A Mohamed Riyas.

The submission came after the counsel for Pinarayi and others made a similar argument in an appeal challenging a single judge’s order directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR against them in the case. The HC division bench, comprising Justice K Natarajan and Justice Johnson John, reserved its order on their applications seeking nod to file writ appeals against the judgment.

Meanwhile, the counsel for one of the appellants sought an interim stay on the single judge’s order, but the court declined. Pinarayi and the others had argued that they were not parties to the original writ petition and had not been heard, even though the HC order directly affected them.

Advocate General (AG) Jaju Babu told the bench that the government had decided to order a preliminary inquiry into the allegations in the information provided by the ED as the agency had not furnished to the state police several other materials connected with the case.

When the court asked whether the state government was aggrieved by the single judge’s order, the AG said, “We wanted to conduct a preliminary inquiry, but the single judge set it aside and directed the VACB to register an FIR. We have complied. The government has only one stand. An investigation must be fair, and fairness must not only be done but must also be seen to be done,” the AG submitted.