Kerala power shortage sparks UDF-LDF blame game in Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state's power shortage triggered a heated debate between the government and the Opposition in the Assembly on Wednesday, with both sides blaming each other for the crisis. The Opposition later staged a walkout after its demand to discuss the issue through an adjournment motion was rejected.

While the Opposition blamed the nearly five-month-old UDF government’s lack of foresight for the crisis, the government hit back, accusing the previous LDF regime of failing to augment power generation in line with rising demand and citing the cancellation of a long-term power purchase agreement at a low rate as a key factor behind the shortage.

Moving the adjournment motion, CPI leader G R Anil said power cuts, which he claimed had been absent in Keralam for 10 years under LDF rule, had returned after the UDF assumed office. He said the looming power crisis was evident in May and June, but the government failed to take timely measures to address it.

Alleging that the UDF government was attempting to procure power at an exorbitant rate of Rs 30 per unit, Anil said this could be part of a plan to weaken the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and pave the way for privatisation by opening up the sector to corporate groups such as Adani and Ambani.

Power Minister Sunny Joseph hit back, accusing the LDF of spreading the false narrative that there had been no power cuts during its tenure. He said the previous LDF government failed to take adequate measures even as power consumption in the state rose by 26% in 2025-26. “You increased generation by a mere 150 MW even as demand rose by 2,000 MW,” Sunny alleged.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan then joined the debate. Pinarayi claimed that the LDF government had added 2,092 MW of power during its tenure. When Satheesan questioned the figure, Pinarayi clarified that it included power generated through solar installations and fed into the grid.