Kochi car accident: Gopika’s family alleges bid to sabotage case

PALAKKAD: The family of M P Gopika (21), one of three people killed in the luxury car crash at Athani near Nedumbassery in the early hours of Sunday, has alleged that attempts are being made to sabotage the case and protect the accused, Suhail Sajeev, 19, by exploiting financial influence. Gopika’s father, M R Pradeep Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Edakkurissi in Karimba, alleged that the case was being weakened and that crucial details, including the accused’s alleged drunkenness, had not been recorded in the FIR. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the family expressed apprehension that external interference could undermine the investigation and deny them justice.

Pradeep said that when he visited Nedumbassery police station on the morning of the incident, he saw the accused lying inside a cell. He claimed that he had personally heard the circle inspector say that the accused was heavily drunk. The family questioned why the accused was allegedly sent to the Borstal School (a correctional institution for adolescent offenders) despite being involved in a crash that claimed three lives.

The family also raised questions over the collection of a blood sample from Gopika’s body even after the postmortem examination. “I was told that there was pressure from higher levels when I enquired about the procedure. Attempts were being made to defame Gopika on social media,” her father alleged.