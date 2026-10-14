Thrissur father alleges police assault on sons, seeks probe after 18-year-old found dead at home

THRISSUR: A father has alleged that the alleged custodial assault of his two sons by Kodungallur police over a complaint linked to a relationship caused severe mental distress to his 18-year-old younger son, who was later found dead at home. The father, Noushad of Pazhuparambil, has sought a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to his son's death and action against the police officers allegedly involved.

In a statement shared on October 6, Noushad recounted the events following a phone call from Kodungallur Janamaithri Police Station on September 27, asking him to come to the station as his younger son was there. He alleged that both his 18-year-old younger son and 22-year-old elder son were taken into custody and subjected to physical assault.

According to Noushad, he reached the station around 10.30 pm after completing his work as a taxi driver. He found his elder son inside a cell and the younger one seated on a bench. The police allegedly told him that his younger son had threatened a girl over the phone and obtained 20 sovereigns of gold and Rs 50,000 from her, and had used the money to buy an Innova car.

The younger son denied the allegations to his father, claiming that he had been in a relationship with the girl for nearly two years and had gone to her house to see her after losing contact with her, Noushad said.

Noushad alleged that his elder son later told him that police personnel had physically assaulted the younger boy in front of him, including kicking him and hitting him on different parts of the body. Unable to bear the alleged assault on his brother, the elder son reportedly offered to take responsibility for the alleged offence, the father said.