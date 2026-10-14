Thrissur father alleges police assault on sons, seeks probe after 18-year-old found dead at home

THRISSUR: A father has alleged that the alleged custodial assault of his two sons by Kodungallur police over a complaint linked to a relationship caused severe mental distress to his 18-year-old younger son, who was later found dead at home. The father, Noushad of Pazhuparambil, has sought a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to his son's death and action against the police officers allegedly involved.
In a statement shared on October 6, Noushad recounted the events following a phone call from Kodungallur Janamaithri Police Station on September 27, asking him to come to the station as his younger son was there. He alleged that both his 18-year-old younger son and 22-year-old elder son were taken into custody and subjected to physical assault.
According to Noushad, he reached the station around 10.30 pm after completing his work as a taxi driver. He found his elder son inside a cell and the younger one seated on a bench. The police allegedly told him that his younger son had threatened a girl over the phone and obtained 20 sovereigns of gold and Rs 50,000 from her, and had used the money to buy an Innova car.
The younger son denied the allegations to his father, claiming that he had been in a relationship with the girl for nearly two years and had gone to her house to see her after losing contact with her, Noushad said.
Noushad alleged that his elder son later told him that police personnel had physically assaulted the younger boy in front of him, including kicking him and hitting him on different parts of the body. Unable to bear the alleged assault on his brother, the elder son reportedly offered to take responsibility for the alleged offence, the father said.
He further alleged that the two sons were kept at the police station for about three days before being produced before the court. He also raised concerns about the date of arrest recorded in the documents he was asked to sign.
The father claimed that videos of his elder son recorded at the police station were circulated on social media and news channels, affecting the young man's reputation and future.
Noushad alleged that his younger son, being a minor, was placed under the care of the juvenile justice authorities and remained in custody for four days before being released on bail. He said he had informed the authorities that the boy had sustained injuries in the alleged assault and required medical attention. However, according to the father, the boy told him after his release that he had not been taken to a doctor.
After returning home, the younger son expressed a wish to see his elder brother, who was lodged in a sub-jail, Noushad said. The brothers broke down in tears when they met, according to the father's account.
The younger boy returned home with his mother and spent time with his family that night. He was found dead at home the following morning, Noushad said.
Questioning the police's handling of the complaint, Noushad said the allegations should have been investigated through scientific examination of the available evidence, including phone records, messages and details of the vehicle allegedly purchased using the money.
He also questioned the authority of police personnel to physically assault minors during interrogation and called for accountability in the treatment of parents summoned to police stations.
Noushad has demanded a thorough investigation into his son's death and legal action against the officers allegedly responsible. The allegations could not be independently verified, and the official response of Kodungallur police and the concerned officers was not available at the time of filing this report.