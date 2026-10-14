Who is Ebin B Paul, the man at the centre of the Kochi synagogue arson probe

KOCHI: 'Quiet and withdrawn, Ebin B Paul, 32, was reluctant even to look people in the face'. This 'kingpin' in the Kadavumbhagam synagogue is an undergraduate design student who went to the United Kingdom for further studies only to return without completing the course.

Ebin is presently unemployed and lives in a rented house in Puthencruz with his family.

He was arrested late on Tuesday evening. Investigators are examining his digital trail for clues to what they suspect could be a series of targeted attacks carried out at the behest of an unidentified online handler.

From allegedly discussing plans to procure a firearm and references to potential targets in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to communicating with an unidentified handler through Telegram, Ebin's digital trail presents a stark contrast to the withdrawn man investigators describe.

According to sources, Ebin had no known employment at the time of the incident, and his father had been looking after his affairs.

A police official described him as withdrawn and said he rarely made eye contact during interactions. However, no established link has emerged between his reported behaviour, possible psychological difficulties and the offences under investigation.

The circumstances of his arrest have also drawn the attention of investigators. After allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery near the synagogue in the early hours of Monday, Ebin reportedly returned home after some time. When the police reached the house, he was found locked inside a room, according to the sources.