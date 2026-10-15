Kerala government pushes for industrial reform with SARAL Bill to cut red tape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed a legislative step toward transforming the state's industrial climate with the introduction of the Simplified and Accelerated Regulatory Approvals and Licensing (SARAL) Keralam Bill, 2026.



Addressing lawmakers during the introduction, Minister PK Kunhalikutty said the legislation is designed to overhaul industrial clearance channels by replacing fragmented red tape with an integrated statutory system anchored on the core principles of one state, one approval, and one document.

He defended the bill against criticism that it might override established legal frameworks or erode local authority. He clarified that the measure does not infringe upon existing laws or strip powers from local bodies, but rather serves as a structural refinement to eradicate historical shortcomings in earlier single-window frameworks.

Under the proposed statutory authority framework, projects involving investments of twenty-five crore rupees at the district level and fifty crore rupees at the state level will be processed uniformly.

The system legally binds designated authorities-headed by District Collectors and the Chief Secretary, to complete evaluations and issue mandatory clearances within a strict maximum window of seventy-five days.