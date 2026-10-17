ED pastes summons at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in CMRL payoff case

In an unusual move, the Enforcement Directorate officials pasted a copy of the summons issued to ex-Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence.
After issuing the summons to Pinarayi Vijayan by post in the CMRL payoff case, ED officials reached his residence in the state capital to hand it over in person. Since Pinarayi was not at home when they reached his house, they tried to hand it over to those at home, but they refused to accept. Following this, they returned. Later, the officials returned and again urged those at home to accept the notice. When they refused, the officials pasted it on the wall at his residence at Bakery Junction.
The summons directed him to appear for interrogation on Friday, October 23, at 11 am. The summons demanded that Pinarayi furnish documents related to his Income Tax details.
The veteran CPM leader, who's now Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, is being questioned in connection with the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in the CMRL case. Meanwhile, indications suggest Pinarayi will not appear before the ED on Friday, citing the ongoing assembly session.
With ED officials pasting the summons at Pinarayi's residence, senior party leaders, including CPM state secretariat member V Sivankutty, reached the house. Speaking to the media, Sivankutty alleged that pasting the summons on the wall was unfair.
"The case is already pending before the Supreme Court. Usually, there's no such procedure of pasting the summons, as if it were a lookout notice. It's highly condemnable," said Sivankutty. The Congress leadership, meanwhile, said it was part of the ED's official procedures.
Based on the cases registered by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the ED had registered two ECIRs - one against Pinarayi Vijayan and another against his son-in-law and ex-PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyaz. While the case against Pinarayi Vijayan pertains to allegations that Pinarayi received a bribe of Rs 3.28 crore through his daughter Veena T, the second case against Mohammed Riyaz is based on the allegation that he made undue gains while serving as minister and tried to smuggle the same to Gulf countries with the help of his wife.
Earlier, the High Court had directed the state police chief to register a case based on a letter the ED had sent to the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking registration of an FIR. The HC Single Bench had issued the order on a petition filed by public activist K M Shahjahan, seeking registration based on information the ED had handed over to the state police chief. Though Pinarayi and Riyas appealed the order to a Division Bench, the court rejected it. Their appeals are currently pending before the Supreme Court.
The ED told the court it had completed a preliminary inquiry and handed over the documents and diary entries required for Vigilance to register a case. The agency also stated that it was willing to hand over further evidence, including statements recorded in the case, if the state government requested it.
After examining the ED’s findings, the court observed that no further preliminary inquiry was needed and directed the registration of an FIR and the commencement of a comprehensive investigation.