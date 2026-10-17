Vigilance begins probe against Pinarayi in CMRL payoff case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has officially begun its probe against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the payoff case amid its wait to receive evidence and documents pertaining to the matter from the Enforcement Directorate.
Sources said the VACB decided to start off proceedings even as it contends that the crucial evidence of the case lies with the central agency. “Be it files of the CMRL, or the Exalogic, or digital documents seized from the residences of the accused, they are all with the agency. We are yet to see them, which forms the crucial part of evidence,” said a source.
The ED had collected the documents during raids held in connection with its probe on the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said vigilance had officially intimated the ED on Tuesday regarding transfer of files, but they are yet to hear from the agency. The investigators have begun collecting other proof.
The aim is to give the case a clear shape by patching together all available evidence after which Pinarayi, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas will be summoned for questioning.
“Once a water-tight case is made, they will be called for questioning,” a source said.
The vigilance has formed two teams to probe the cases after two separate FIRs were registered on the matter. The FIR in which Pinarayi is named as first accused said he abused his official position and adopted illegal means for obtaining illicit pecuniary benefits for himself, his daughter and her company—Exalogic Solutions.
The second FIR which lists Riyas as the first accused said he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office. It also accused him and his wife of conspiring with five of his associates to funnel the illicit cash abroad through unlawful means. In both cases, Veena has been listed as the second accused.