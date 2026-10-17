Vigilance begins probe against Pinarayi in CMRL payoff case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has officially begun its probe against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the payoff case amid its wait to receive evidence and documents pertaining to the matter from the Enforcement Directorate.

Sources said the VACB decided to start off proceedings even as it contends that the crucial evidence of the case lies with the central agency. “Be it files of the CMRL, or the Exalogic, or digital documents seized from the residences of the accused, they are all with the agency. We are yet to see them, which forms the crucial part of evidence,” said a source.

The ED had collected the documents during raids held in connection with its probe on the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said vigilance had officially intimated the ED on Tuesday regarding transfer of files, but they are yet to hear from the agency. The investigators have begun collecting other proof.

The aim is to give the case a clear shape by patching together all available evidence after which Pinarayi, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas will be summoned for questioning.