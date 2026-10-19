Keralam: UDF govt puts horti wine rule in cold storage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government on Sunday froze an LDF-era decision that allowed bakeries, supermarkets and malls to sell fruit-based wine with high alcohol content, and removed a top-level excise official who had issued the licence to a bakery in Thrissur. The first-of-its-kind decision of the previous government will remain on hold until the new liquor policy, expected by November-end, is announced.

The move followed a row over MRC bakery in Thrissur’s Chalakudy securing the first-ever licence to sell horti wine with up to 15% alcohol content. The owner, Krishnakumar, bought the first stock on Saturday. However, following news reports, Excise Minister M Liju froze the decision, telling reporters that the government was not told about the licence.

On his instructions, Deputy Excise Commissioner C K Anil Kumar, who issued the licence, was removed. Liju sought a report from Excise Commissioner Sambasiva Rao on how the licence was issued and asked the additional chief secretary (taxes) to seek legal advice.

“The government is not against horti wine or farmers. However, we cannot accept the idea of wine with 15% alcohol content being sold at bakeries. It can still be sold via Bevco outlets,” Liju told TNIE.