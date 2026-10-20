SC’s vacation bench to hear Pinarayi’s petition tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s vacation bench will hear on Wednesday former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea challenging the Kerala High Court order directing registration of an FIR against him and his family in the CMRL-Exalogic case.

Keeping in view the importance and sensitivity of the case, the top court has listed the plea for hearing during the Dussehra holidays. A two-judge vacation bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, is scheduled to hear Pinarayi’s plea.

Pinarayi is seeking a stay on the HC order, contending that the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board’s observations cannot form the basis for criminal prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and no quid pro quo has been established.

On October 16, Pinarayi, his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil and her husband, Mohammed Riyas, moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.