Kerala Police to intensify probe into illegal spa activities after minor’s sexual exploitation case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a continuation of the 'Operation Spa', State Police Chief Ravada Chandra Sekhar on Wednesday said that the Police will go ahead with an intelligence-based investigation into the immoral and illegal activities taking place within the spas across the state.

Talking about the sexual exploitation of a minor girl in a spa at Kovalam here, the DGP said that more people are likely to be arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested JH Anuroop, a Junior Health Inspector of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, who also has benami links with the alleged spa.

A special team led by Thiruvananthapuram Control Room Assistant Commissioner Chandrakanth has been designated to probe into the case.

"This is not a one-time operation—proper action will be taken if any spas are found to be engaging in illegal or immoral activities. We will try to ensure that those who adhere to the laws will not face any issues,” he told the media. He also added that more arrests are likely in the Kovalam case.

According to police officials, Anuroop has links to multiple spas in the Kovalam region, the financial records of which will soon be scrutinised. The maternal aunt and uncle, who sold the minor girl to the spa, were also arrested by the police.