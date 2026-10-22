Congress leader dies after being hit by train in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: Ahamed Kutty Chembikkal (51), a Congress leader and Ward 21 (Pazhur) member of Kuttippuram Grama Panchayat, died after being hit by a train near his house at Chembikkal around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. He was reportedly sitting on the railway tracks while speaking on the phone when the train hit him.

Following an alert from the loco pilot of a passing train, the Kuttippuram police, railway officials and residents searched and found his body near the tracks.

Chembikkal was the chairman of the panchayat’s Welfare Standing Committee and secretary of the Kuttippuram Block Congress Committee, the Kuttippuram unit of INTUC and Pazhur Juma Masjid.

The body is kept at Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital. The inquest and post-mortem examination are scheduled for Thursday, after which it will be handed over to relatives for burial at Pazhur Juma Masjid.

He is survived by his wife, Faseena Ahmed Kutty, former president of Kuttippuram Grama Panchayat.