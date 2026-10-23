Kerala HC to hear appeals by Pinarayi and family in payoff case on October 26

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court will hear on Monday the appeals filed by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, seeking to quash a single judge’s order directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR against them in the CMRL payoff case.

When Pinarayi Vijayan’s counsel sought a hearing on Friday, the division bench declined the request and posted the appeals for Monday.

The petitioners argued that the single judge had passed the order without giving them an opportunity to be heard, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.

Pinarayi, Veena and Riyas filed separate petitions seeking leave to appeal against the single judge’s order. The petitions are scheduled to be heard at 1.45 pm on Monday.

The single judge had directed the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against them and others, based on information forwarded by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.