Keralam: Priyadarshini bus scheme helps teachers save funds for pupils' evening snacks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three teachers in Ponmudi School have found a new purpose with the money they saved after the Priyadarshini free bus service scheme provided them with free travel.

Utilising the money they saved on the bus fares, they are now providing evening snacks to students.

The teachers of Government UP School in Ponmudi, Jayasree Devan, Nimisha P and Shalu Paulose travel from Vithura to Ponmudi every day. Hailing from different districts, these teachers are staying in rented houses in Vithura and nearby areas.

Since the launch of the Keralam government's Priyadarshini free bus service scheme, they have been able to save around Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 every month. That's when they decided to pool their savings to support the school's evening snack programme.

"We used to spend Rs 66 on our daily commute from Vithura to Ponmudi. Once the Priya-darshini scheme was launched and the KSRTC bus service on this route was included in the scheme, we discussed using the amount for the evening snack project. For the past four months, we have been providing evening snacks using the money we saved," said Jayasree, adding that the children are served sweet potatoes, ada, kozhukatta and other healthy snacks.

The school has as many as 30 students, many of them children of plantation workers living near Ponmudi. Since their parents return home late in the evening after work, the school authorities launched the evening snack project back in December 2024. The school spends Rs 600 to Rs 700 on the project daily.