12-year-old girl killed as speeding car rams into her in Wayanad

A 12-year-old girl was killed after a speeding car hit her while she was walking to tuition classes with her brother at Randenaal (2/4) in Mananthavady, Wayanad, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Diva Rajesh, daughter of Rajesh and Swapna, residents of Padinjare Puthenkuzhi in Edavaka.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm when a car allegedly travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the road lost control and rammed into the children. The impact threw Diva onto the road, leaving her with severe injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital in Kalpetta but succumbed to her injuries.

The accident took place in front of her brother, who was walking alongside her to the tuition centre. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are under way to take the car and its driver into custody.