In a first, former Keralam governor Rajendra Arlekar recommends state PSC chairman removal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Keralam governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has recommended the removal of Kerala PSC chairman Dr MR Baiju and all members of the commission amid alleged irregularities, according to sources. The recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu was made a week before Arlekar resigned from office and moved to Tamil Nadu to take the same post.

This is the first time in the state's history that such a move has been reported.

The recommendation was based on various complaints, including those from Yuva Morcha and the ABVP, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The development comes amid a Crime Branch investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment to the State Planning Board. The chairman, members and officials failed to appear before the investigating team. The Governor’s recommendation came a day after the High Court made sharp observations on the delay in the Crime Branch probe.

The court asked whether a ‘bhai-bhai’ game was on.

Several exams and appointments conducted by the PSC have come under a cloud, and the Crime Branch is preparing to register cases on three other recruitments.

On receiving the Governor’s report, the President can refer the matter to the Supreme Court for an inquiry. The President can remove the PSC officials only if the court's findings go against them.