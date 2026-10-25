Kochi: 55-year-old man killed as car driven by judge's minor son hits scooter

KOCHI: A minor allegedly rammed his luxury car into a 55-year-old man's scooty, killing him at Cheranalloor on Sunday. This happened a fortnight after the October 11 Nedumbassery accident that claimed the lives of three youths.

The minor, who is reportedly the son of an Additional District Judge at Irinjalakuda, was taken into custody by the Cheranalloor police.

The deceased has been identified as Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali. According to the FIR registered by the police, the accident occurred around 2.20 am near a Ford showroom on Container Road.

The car allegedly hit the scooter while travelling from Vallarpadam towards Kalamassery via Cheranalloor. The impact left Jayabalakrishnan seriously injured, and he died shortly after the accident.

His relatives told reporters that he ran an eatery in Chittur. Rice and other food items, reportedly being transported to the eatery, were found scattered at the accident site.

The body of the deceased has been kept at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.