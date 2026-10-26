Kerala HC puts FIR order against Pinarayi Vijayan, family on hold

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order directing the registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law PA Muhammed Riyas in the CMRL–Exalogic payoff case.

The bench, comprising Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John, also kept in abeyance the FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and further investigation by the agency until the appeals are disposed of.

The court admitted the appeals filed by Vijayan, Veena and Riyas challenging the single judge’s order, observing that the matter required detailed consideration. It posted the next hearing for November 25.

The state government told the court that it disagreed with the single judge’s direction to the VACB to register an FIR. However, since an FIR had already been registered, there was no need for the court to interfere with it at this stage, Advocate General (AG) Jaju Babu submitted.

The AG said the government had received information from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequently decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry. It also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine all aspects of the matter. However, a writ petition was filed challenging the decision.

“Somebody diverted the investigation that we started,” he said.

The government had opted for a preliminary inquiry as a precautionary measure, the AG said. However, it respected the single judge’s finding that the documents disclosed the commission of an offence. “We didn’t challenge the decision for this reason,” he submitted.