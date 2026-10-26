Kerala Police Chief received 180 complaints over PSC irregularities: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police Chief has received as many as 180 complaints regarding irregularities in the Public Service Commission, Chief Minister VD Satheesan informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.
Three complaints received through the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (P&ARD) have been handed over to the Home Department for a Crime Branch probe, and five to the PSC's internal vigilance. Several other complaints have been received through the CMO portal.
In the written response given to the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister has clarified that neither reducing the number of PSC members nor cutting down their salaries is currently under the government's consideration.
Responding to the question raised by G Sudhakaran, the CM has also stated that there is no need for new legislation to bar a full-time politician from becoming a PSC member, or to direct them to quit their party membership.
In another response, Satheesan informed that the total expense of the state government in the 2025-26 financial year was Rs 3,15,698.94 crores, against the expected net expenditure of Rs 1,98,582.40 crores mentioned in the annual budget.
The chief minister also stated that there has been an overall growth of 9.72% in the state's GST revenue over the last year. According to the preliminary figures of the Treasury Department, the GST revenue of the state in September 2026 was Rs 3,448.84 crores, while that of September 2025 was Rs 3,143.36 crores.
Responding to questions regarding the discontinuation of Loka Kerala Sabha, the chief minister responded that the decision was taken upon understanding that the event did not meet its objectives, and realising the need for a better system to interact more often with non-resident Keralites. In his written response, Satheesan also stated that no concerns expressed by the expatriates regarding the event's discontinuation have come to his attention.
The state will also establish a 'Global NORKA Coordination Council' to establish more effective bonds with them and their associations, ensuring that people get timely benefits from NORKA.