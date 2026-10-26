Kerala Police Chief received 180 complaints over PSC irregularities: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police Chief has received as many as 180 complaints regarding irregularities in the Public Service Commission, Chief Minister VD Satheesan informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Three complaints received through the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (P&ARD) have been handed over to the Home Department for a Crime Branch probe, and five to the PSC's internal vigilance. Several other complaints have been received through the CMO portal.

In the written response given to the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister has clarified that neither reducing the number of PSC members nor cutting down their salaries is currently under the government's consideration.

Responding to the question raised by G Sudhakaran, the CM has also stated that there is no need for new legislation to bar a full-time politician from becoming a PSC member, or to direct them to quit their party membership.

In another response, Satheesan informed that the total expense of the state government in the 2025-26 financial year was Rs 3,15,698.94 crores, against the expected net expenditure of Rs 1,98,582.40 crores mentioned in the annual budget.