Kochi accident: Eatery owner's routine journey turns fatal

KOCHI: Wrapping up work at his small eatery near Chittur temple and heading back home with rice and other food items on his scooter while it was still dark: it was a routine Jayabalakrishnan had followed for a long time. However, he could not complete the familiar journey on Sunday. Around 2.20am, just a few kilometres from his home at Manjaly, he was struck down by a luxury car driven by a 17-year-old on Container Road and died.

For Jayabalakrishnan’s family, the tragedy means not only the loss of a husband and father but also the sudden loss of their primary source of income. “He usually closes the shop around midnight and reaches home between 2am and 2.30 am. His wife usually accompanies him, but that night he was alone,” said his niece, Jayalakshmi.

According to relatives, Jayabalakrishnan had three children and loans to repay. His family depended on his daily earnings from the eatery, and even a day’s closure could prevent him from meeting his financial commitments.

Meanwhile, the driver, an Aluva resident and son of an additional district judge, was detained and released on station bail within hours. However, following protests by the deceased’s relatives, the officers apprehended the teen and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board Magistrate.

He reportedly told the police that he had taken the car out as he wanted to go for a drive. He claimed it was his first time driving a car and that he learnt driving by watching YouTube videos. The automatic transmission made it easy to operate, he said.

In his statement, the class XII student also said the rain affected his visibility and that he did not see the scooter rider, Jayabalakrishnan.

The police are not entirely convinced by the Class 12 student’s claim that this was his first time behind the wheel.