Kochi accident: Eatery owner's routine journey turns fatal

KOCHI: Wrapping up work at his small eatery near Chittur temple and heading back home with rice and other food items on his scooter while it was still dark: it was a routine Jayabalakrishnan had followed for a long time. However, he could not complete the familiar journey on Sunday. Around 2.20am, just a few kilometres from his home at Manjaly, he was struck down by a luxury car driven by a 17-year-old on Container Road and died.
For Jayabalakrishnan’s family, the tragedy means not only the loss of a husband and father but also the sudden loss of their primary source of income. “He usually closes the shop around midnight and reaches home between 2am and 2.30 am. His wife usually accompanies him, but that night he was alone,” said his niece, Jayalakshmi.
According to relatives, Jayabalakrishnan had three children and loans to repay. His family depended on his daily earnings from the eatery, and even a day’s closure could prevent him from meeting his financial commitments.
Meanwhile, the driver, an Aluva resident and son of an additional district judge, was detained and released on station bail within hours. However, following protests by the deceased’s relatives, the officers apprehended the teen and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board Magistrate.
He reportedly told the police that he had taken the car out as he wanted to go for a drive. He claimed it was his first time driving a car and that he learnt driving by watching YouTube videos. The automatic transmission made it easy to operate, he said.
In his statement, the class XII student also said the rain affected his visibility and that he did not see the scooter rider, Jayabalakrishnan.
The police are not entirely convinced by the Class 12 student’s claim that this was his first time behind the wheel.
Meanwhile, adding to the family’s anguish was the alleged response of the teen’s father when they questioned him about how his minor son accessed the car. According to the deceased’s relatives, the teen’s father told them, “Don’t stand and question me.”
Meanwhile, an MVD official said further action would depend on the findings of the vehicle inspection and investigation. If it is established that the minor drove without a valid licence, the vehicle owner, his father, could face a fine of Rs 25,000, while driving without a licence could attract a separate fine of Rs 10,000. The official said the case could also attract provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. The minor could be barred from obtaining a driving licence until the age of 25.
YC leader questions lapse
Youth Congress leader Shajahan P Y approached Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday, demanding stringent action against the minor’s guardian under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The provision holds the guardian or vehicle owner liable for offences committed by a juvenile, presuming that the vehicle was used with their consent. However, they can avoid punishment if they establish that the offence occurred without their knowledge or that they had taken all due precautions to prevent it.
‘At a protest before dad’s pyre could burn out’
Kochi: Even before the funeral pyre of their father had burned out, Jayabalakrishnan’s children found themselves at Cheranalloor police station, protesting the release on station bail of the 17-year-old allegedly responsible for his death.
“Before our father’s funeral pyre could burn out, we were forced to come here and protest. Can minors do whatever they want just because they are underage?” the grieving children asked, demanding stringent action against the teenager who allegedly drove the luxury car that rammed their father’s scooter.
The family refused to leave the police station without the accused being brought before them, saying they wanted the person who had killed their father to be brought there. BJP & DYFI workers also staged protests.
Funeral held
The relatives claimed waterlogging at the accident spot forced Jayabalakrishnan to swerve right, causing him to get hit by the car. His body, kept at Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, was handed over to relatives after autopsy. The funeral was held later in the day.