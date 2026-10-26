LDF criticises former Kerala governor's act, UDF 'unaware'; BJP welcomes move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former governor Rajendra Arlekar’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu sparked a political storm on Sunday. While the LDF vehemently opposed the move, the BJP welcomed it, even as Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala clarified that Arlekar took the decision without consulting the state government.

Calling the letter the final, hurried addition to a series of illegal interventions made by the outgoing governor, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan termed the move “unconstitutional”.

“According to Article 316(2), members are appointed for a tenure of six years, who can only be removed by following Article 317. The President can take a decision on this only after the Supreme Court conducts an inquiry regarding complaints of a member’s misbehaviour.

No such inquiry has been conducted in the Supreme Court against the members of the PSC, and thereby, the governor has no constitutional authority to make such a recommendation,” Pinarayi said.

Pointing out that the governor can act only in accordance with the cabinet according to Article 163, the former chief minister added that the cabinet cannot act without the Supreme Court’s inquiry report either.

Never in the history of Keralam had the PSC been seen through the lens of political vendetta and hence the state government should clarify its stance on the matter, he said.

“Is the government going to take a favourable stance by using this illegal act of the governor to dissolve the existing PSC with political bias and prejudice? Or is it prepared to condemn the governor’s stance?” Pinarayi asked.