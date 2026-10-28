Kerala school sports gold brings pride to Akshaya, but safe home remains a distant dream

KOZHIKODE: The gold medal is hers. The dream of a safe home is still distant. For G Akshaya, who stormed to victory in the senior girls 3,000-metre race at the 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet, the triumph on the track has brought pride to her family and school, but little change to the harsh reality awaiting her in Palakkad.

Last year, when Akshaya won silver in the same event, the achievement raised hopes that her family would finally have a decent house to live in. The promise of a home brought a ray of hope to a family struggling to make ends meet in a dilapidated hut. Twelve months later, she returned to the state meet in Kozhikode, ran past her rivals and upgraded her silver to gold. Yet, the home she had hoped to return to remains elusive.

“Winning gold was a big happiness for me. I had hoped that our situation would change after last year’s medal. My teacher also encouraged me to keep working hard and told me to believe that things would get better. That gave me the motivation to push myself further,” Akshaya said.

Her family lives on a 6.5-cent plot at Kosakkuzhi, Panangattiri, in Elavancherry panchayat in a fragile, single-room hut with a thatched roof and no electricity. With barely enough room to accommodate everyone, the family often sleeps outside on cots. The space that offers little protection from the elements is also where Akshaya’s journey as a runner began, between the cots and the narrow spaces around her home.

Today, the teenager has become the family’s strongest source of hope. Her father, mother, elder sister and younger brother are all battling health problems, leaving Akshaya to shoulder the expectations of a family that has little else to depend on.