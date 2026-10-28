Keralam: Massive questionnaire from SIT awaits PSC chairman.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team has prepared a marathon questionnaire for PSC chairman M R Baiju, who has been summoned to the Crime Branch headquarters for questioning in connection with PSC exam scandal on Wednesday.

The police sources said the PSC chairman so far has not communicated any difficulties to the SIT regarding the schedule and said they expect him to cooperate in the wake of recent High Court directives to the cops to expedite probe into the sensational case.

Sources added that the questionnaire carries more than 100 questions and the answers of the chairman are being awaited.

“We hope the questions and the answers will prove crucial in our investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, statements of two PSC members — Stany Thomas and S Sreekumar — were recorded on Tuesday. Sreekumar had appeared before the cops on Monday as well and his statement was partially recorded then.

C K Shajib, another PSC member, who was also summoned on Tuesday, did not turn up citing a pre-scheduled interview.

Two FIRs registered

The SIT has registered two more cases in connection with the recruitment exam scam.

The cases were registered for irregularities in the exams for the post of fisheries extension officer and village oil inspector. Another case will be registered regarding irregularities in the exam for the post of assistant motor vehicle inspector on Wednesday as the complainant is out of town.

Arrests imminent

The SIT will proceed to arrest two PSC staffs, who have been named as accused in the case connected with Planning Board exam scam.

Sources said arrests are likely in the case of additional secretary R Hari and retired deputy secretary P Satheesh.

Hari has been suspended, while efforts are on to suspend Satheesh’s pension benefits.