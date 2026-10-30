Wayanad school trip row: Principal‘s blood test came negative

KALPETTA: The controversy surrounding the alleged consumption of alcohol by teachers during a school trip in Wayanad took a fresh turn on Friday, with students denying that they had accused the principal. The development came even as the blood test result of Meenangadi Government Higher Secondary School Principal Shibi Krishnan returned negative, with no traces of alcohol detected in his blood.

However, some parents questioned the test result, alleging that the blood sample was collected several hours after the incident, which could have affected the findings.

A group of students who took part in the tour clarified on Friday that they had never accused the principal of consuming alcohol. Instead, they alleged that it was the school PTA president, Hajis Ulladan, who had boarded one of the buses in an inebriated condition during the return journey.

The controversy erupted after the students reportedly informed their parents about the incident. The parents and residents intercepted the principal when the trip team returned, triggering a confrontation. The principal was subsequently taken for a blood test.

The students said the incident occurred on Wednesday when the group was returning from Hyderabad. A total of 133 students had set out for the trip on Sunday in three buses. According to them, Hajis boarded one of the buses while under the influence of alcohol. Following protests from students, he was made to disembark and later returned home in a vehicle arranged by the travel agency.