Cheranalloor hit-and-run case: Ernakulam district court questions purpose of cancelling juvenile's bail

KOCHI: The Additional District Court, Ernakulam, on Saturday questioned the purpose of cancelling the bail granted to a 17-year-old who allegedly drove the luxury car involved in the Cheranalloor accident that claimed the life of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan in the early hours of Sunday, October 25.

The court was hearing appeals filed by the state government and the children of the deceased seeking to set aside the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order granting bail to the child in conflict with the law (CCL).

The prosecution submitted that the Principal Magistrate of the JJB had failed to consider several crucial aspects while granting bail. These included the juvenile's previous conduct, the invocation of Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), how he had learned to drive and the fact that he did not possess a driving licence.

During the hearing, the court orally asked what purpose would be served by cancelling the bail. Counsel representing the deceased's family argued that allowing the juvenile to remain on bail would send a wrong message to society, as teenagers might believe they could escape consequences even after committing similar offences.

The court observed that the allegation that the juvenile had deleted videos from Instagram soon after being released on bail, if established, would amount to tampering with evidence.

Pointing to the prosecution's allegation that the CCL had deleted social media posts after securing bail, the court asked his counsel: "You contend that you deleted them because the reels were continuously circulating on social media. Were the videos being circulated on social media posted by the CCL? Were they leaked from there?"

The counsel submitted that the Instagram account had been deleted to protect the family's privacy.