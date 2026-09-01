Remark on women: Congress hits out at Kanthapuram, Muslim League leaders remain mum

KOZHIKODE: The controversy over Samastha leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s presence in public spaces has taken a sharper political turn, with Congress leaders and ministers mounting strong criticism.

At the same time, leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), including ministers N Samsudheen and K M Shaji, have chosen not to comment on the issue.

The issue escalated after Kanthapuram, speaking at a religious conference in Kochi, said that women should remain within their homes and warned that allowing women to enter public spaces could lead to serious consequences.

He defended the position by saying that the restriction was intended as a form of respect for women and that Islam prescribed the purdah system to prevent women from being placed in situations involving unrelated men.

Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishna strongly criticised Kanthapuram’s position, while also stressing that everyone has the right to freedom of expression and religious belief.

“Everyone has freedom of expression. But such a statement cannot be considered exemplary,” Bindhu said. She stressed that the Constitution treats all citizens equally and that women have the same rights as men.

“People can follow their religious beliefs, but they must respect the Constitution,” the minister said, pointing out that women have already established their capabilities in every sphere of public life.

She also noted that even the country’s President is a woman.