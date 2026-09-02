Kerala wants to reduce Eco Sensitive Area to 8590 sq km

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sticking to the demand put forth by the previous Left government, Keralam has sought to cut down the Ecologically Senstive Area (ESA) in the state to 8590 sq km from 9,993.7 sq km, as proposed by the the Union Environment Ministry's recent draft notification for the Western Ghats.

Similarly, the state wants ESA villages to be limited to 97, instead of the 131 proposed in the MoEF draft.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chief minister VD Satheesan said the state has conveyed its position to the Centre.

A high-level government team led by the chief minister and environment minister Sunny Joseph had held talks with the central expert team that visited Keralam recently to ascertain the state's position in the matter.

Originally the MoEF had proposed 13,108 sq km ESA in the state. Later the Oommen Chandy government appointed the Oommen V Oommen committee which recommended cutting down the area to 9,993.7 sq km in 123 villages. Later, after vilage bifurcation it became 9,993.7 sq km in 131 villages.

The previous government had approached the Centre to further cut it down to 8590 sq km in 98 villages, the Chief minister pointed out.

"The state is of the opinion that 8590 sq km should be declared as ESA. And in those villages where a portion is ecologically sensitive, the entire village should not be declared as ESA villages," said Satheesan.