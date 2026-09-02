Several Muslim allies and CPM at odds over Kanthapuram remarks

KOZHIKODE: Several Muslim political organisations that have stood with the CPM through thick and thin are at odds with the party over its objections to the recent controversial remarks made by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on the role of women in public life.

The National League and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), both politically aligned with the CPM, have argued that religious scholars possess the right to issue guidance on religious matters and that such statements should not be turned into political controversies. Former minister K T Jaleel has also backed Kanthapuram, maintaining that the Sunni scholar was speaking about religious injunctions and had the freedom to do so.

National League state organising secretary N K Abdul Aziz said religious and spiritual authorities had every right to speak about religious practices and spiritual norms of believers. He said the spiritual guidance issued by Kanthapuram should not be converted into a political controversy. According to him, the remarks were directed at followers of his own faith and were not intended to insult or denigrate other communities.

PDP vice-chairman Mahin Badusha Moulavi said religious scholars issue guidance on religious laws and that politicians should not attempt to determine the agenda on matters of faith. He said reminding believers about religious principles in circumstances where moral and ethical values were being eroded was part of the responsibility of such scholars.