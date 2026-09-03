ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Keralam over hybrid ganja smuggling money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts in connection with a money laundering probe related to the smuggling of hybrid ganja from Thailand, officials said.

According to ED officials, searches are being conducted at the residences of accused persons Abu Tahir, Harikrishnan, Jagath and Jaisal in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts.

In June this year, Ernakulam Rural Police arrested a couple and seized around 18 kg of hybrid ganja, worth around Rs 18 crore, from Perumbavoor.

Hybrid ganja, cultivated using hydroponic techniques, is allegedly smuggled into Keralam mainly from Thailand.

Police later arrested nine more people who were allegedly part of a racket involved in smuggling large quantities of hybrid ganja from Thailand.

Based on the police investigation, the ED recently registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED officials said a preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in laundering large amounts of money generated through drug trafficking from Thailand to India.