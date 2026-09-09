ED letter for FIR against Vijayan will be legally scrutinised before taking decision: Keralam CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) letter seeking registration of an FIR against senior CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the alleged CMRL bribery case would be legally scrutinised before any action is taken.

Speaking at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting chaired by him, Satheesan said there was “no politics” involved in the matter.

“A letter has been received from the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Since a central agency has sent the letter, it will be examined legally before taking a decision,” he said.

“Law will take its own course,” he added.

Satheesan also rejected suggestions that the Congress was adopting a double standard on the issue. He said the party had co-operated with the ED when Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the agency for more than 50 hours.

He also accused CPI(M) workers of obstructing the agency, alleging that they had damaged ED vehicles following a search at Vijayan’s rented accommodation in Kerala earlier this year.