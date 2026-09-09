ED 'trying to target me' via CMRL bribery allegations: Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Keralam Chief Minister and CPI(M) senior Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the ED of targeting him in its money laundering probe into the alleged CMRL bribery case by now levelling corruption allegations against him.

Speaking at a party event in this coastal district, the Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly termed the Enforcement Directorate's move "shameful" and said it would neither damage his personal life nor portray him as a corrupt person.

Vijayan said the ED was now alleging that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid him money through his daughter, Veena T, who then sent it abroad on his behalf with the help of her husband, P A Mohamed Riyas.

"Such a shameful stand has been taken by an agency like the ED. Based on that, some media are reporting that I took a bribe of Rs 3.8 crore. Do you think such reports will turn me into a corrupt person in the eyes of the people of Keralam? These actions will not destroy my personal life or my image," he contended.

The Marxist veteran added that such moves would be dealt with politically and legally. His remarks came in the wake of a recent ED letter to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan, his daughter Veena, son-in-law Riyas and some others in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, based on "evidence" gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of "IT consultancy services".

The federal agency had searched premises linked to Veena, who was living with Vijayan at a rented accommodation in Thiruvananthapuram, in June and subsequently questioned her.