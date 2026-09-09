Keralam plans to award Rs 5 crore to Olympic gold winners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to give a major boost to the sports sector of the state, the Keralam government is planning to give a lumpsum amount of cash prize to sportspersons winning big in international events.

According to sources, the Sports Department has already given a proposal to increase the cash prize for Olympic medalists, which is expected to materialise as a government order this week. Olympic Gold Medal winners will be given a cash award of Rs 5 crores, silver medalists Rs 3 crores and bronze winners Rs 2 crores.

"Earlier, the state used to give only Rs 10-15 lakhs, even for Olympic winners, adhering to a government order, dating back to 2007. However, the move is aimed at providing a boost for all sports enthusiasts in the state, especially when we are working hard for the 2036 Olympics," said a senior official working close to the Sports Department.

Notably, the state government had announced a cash award of Rs 2 crores to Olympian PR Sreejesh for winning bronze medals in Hockey at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. This amount, according to officials, has been considered as a precedent before finalising the cash awards. The decision has received in-principle approval, sources added.