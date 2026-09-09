Keralam plans to award Rs 5 crore to Olympic gold winners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to give a major boost to the sports sector of the state, the Keralam government is planning to give a lumpsum amount of cash prize to sportspersons winning big in international events.
According to sources, the Sports Department has already given a proposal to increase the cash prize for Olympic medalists, which is expected to materialise as a government order this week. Olympic Gold Medal winners will be given a cash award of Rs 5 crores, silver medalists Rs 3 crores and bronze winners Rs 2 crores.
"Earlier, the state used to give only Rs 10-15 lakhs, even for Olympic winners, adhering to a government order, dating back to 2007. However, the move is aimed at providing a boost for all sports enthusiasts in the state, especially when we are working hard for the 2036 Olympics," said a senior official working close to the Sports Department.
Notably, the state government had announced a cash award of Rs 2 crores to Olympian PR Sreejesh for winning bronze medals in Hockey at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. This amount, according to officials, has been considered as a precedent before finalising the cash awards. The decision has received in-principle approval, sources added.
According to department officials, the government is currently trying to focus on initiatives which will directly benefit sportspersons, rather than mere infrastructure projects. Plans are also active to give a monthly sum of Rs 10,000 for one year to players representing the country at an international event.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sports Minister OJ Janeesh had announced that the cash prize for Asian Games medal winners has been increased to Rs 50 lakhs, 30 lakhs and 20 lakhs. Identifying a critical gap in the pooling of talents from syllabuses other than the state, the department is also planning to organise athletic tournaments for students from boards including CBSE and ISCE, in line with the State School Sports Meet.
However, the new move comes amidst the storming report on the failed Messi visit to the state given by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prasanth. The report, which was handed over to the Chief Minister's Office, stated that the move to bring the Argentine footballer was scheduled when 'the basic departmental priorities like assistance due to sportspersons and award amounts exceeding Rs 11 crore remained pending'.