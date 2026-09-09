Newborn dies at Punalur Taluk Hospital; family alleges medical negligence during C-section

KOLLAM: A newborn died during a Caesarean section at Punalur Taluk Hospital on Wednesday morning, prompting the infant’s relatives to stage a protest outside the hospital alleging medical negligence.

The deceased was the baby of Anoop and Soumya. According to the family, the baby died while the C-section procedure was underway. The relatives alleged that the death occurred due to negligence on the part of doctors or other healthcare workers at the hospital.

Following the protest, Punalur police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the baby’s father, Anoop.

The baby’s body was later shifted from Punalur Taluk Hospital to Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, for postmortem examination. The family has said it plans to pursue legal action against the hospital over the death.

However, the hospital authorities rejected the allegations of medical negligence. They said the C-section was performed after an emergency arose during the delivery and maintained that the death was not due to negligence.

Police have initiated proceedings based on the complaint, while further details are expected to emerge following the postmortem examination.