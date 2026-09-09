Rehabilitation stalls for tribal families among Wayanad landslide survivors.

KALPETTA: Even two years after the devastating Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide, the rehabilitation of tribal families displaced by the disaster appears to have slipped into a zone of uncertainty. With no sustained protests, little political intervention and virtually no official updates, the promised rehabilitation township for the affected tribal families remains shrouded in silence.

The second LDF government had announced that a mini township would be developed on five hectares of land at Puthiyavillage near Attamala for 13 tribal families from Erattukundu and Punchirimattom. The construction of the proposed township was entrusted to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

The initial distribution of title deeds was carried out by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of the main rehabilitation township at Elstone Estate, raising hopes among the affected families. However, little has been heard about the project since then, with the rehabilitation process apparently coming to a standstill after the ceremonial distribution of title deeds.

Meppadi panchayat secretary M Shaju told TNIE that apart from securing a no-objection certificate from the forest department for the construction of the mini township, no further action had been taken.

"During the inauguration of the township at Elstone Estate, the then LDF government had secured the NOC from the forest department for the land required to build the mini township for the tribal families. However, since then, we have not received any information or instructions regarding their rehabilitation," he said.

Several of the affected families continue to live in forest areas close to the landslide-hit region. Of the 13 families, five from Punchirimattom have been shifted to rented houses in Kalpetta. The remaining families, belonging to the Kattunayakan and other vulnerable tribal communities, continue to live deep inside the forest, close to the areas where the devastating landslides originated.

Adivasi Gotra Maha Sabha (AGMS) activist M Geethanandhan said the decision to build a separate mini township was taken after the tribal families expressed their reluctance to move to the main township at Elstone Estate.