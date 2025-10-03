Relief or neglect? Wayanad landslide victims grapple with Centre’s meagre aid

KALPETTA: For the families who lost their homes, land, and loved ones in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, the Union government’s latest relief package feels less like help and more like betrayal. Against the state’s plea for Rs 2,221 crore to rebuild shattered lives, the Centre has sanctioned a paltry Rs 250.56 crore – a move that survivors call a “mockery” of their suffering and political leaders denounce as deliberate neglect.

“We lost everything in one night — our homes, our families, our land. The prime minister promised us that rehabilitation would never stall because of money. But today we are drowning in debt, and this relief is meaningless,” said Naseer Alackal, chairman of the Janashabdham survivors’ committee in Mundakkai.

He pointed out that the money earmarked for reconstruction has no practical use since no one can return to the unsafe landslide-hit area. “What we need is help to rebuild our livelihoods, not funds tied to land we can never step back into,” he said.