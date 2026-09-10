‘CMRL payments to Veena remuneration for work’: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

ALAPPUZHA: Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into payments allegedly received from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has defended his daughter T Veena, saying the money was legitimate remuneration for professional services rendered by her IT company.

Speaking at a CPM programme in Mannar, Alappuzha, on Wednesday, he said the transactions were carried out through bank accounts, with all applicable taxes duly paid.

“CMRL had paid proper remuneration for the services and the transaction was neither secret nor illegal. The payments were received officially through bank accounts. Applicable taxes were paid when the amounts were accounted for and all transactions were carried out legally and in writing,” Pinarayi said.

“The people of the state know clearly what kind of life I have lived. It is an open book,” Pinarayi said, asserting that his personal life could not be destroyed by allegations motivated by anger, hatred, or political animosity.

Government awaiting legal opinion on ED letter against Pinarayi: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the state government will take further action after the legal scrutiny of Enforcement Directorate’ (ED) communique by the advocate general regarding the allegations against Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas.

Satheesan, while talking to media, delineated the ED actions against Pinarayi from that against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Even as he asserted the Congress national leadership’s line that ED is being used as a political tool, he said the actions against Pinarayi cannot be seen in that vein.