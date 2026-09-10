CPI(M) PA MLA Mohammed Riyas accuses ED of political vendetta in CMRL-Exalogic probe

KOZHIKODE: Former Kerala minister and CPI(M) MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of conducting a politically motivated investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic case, alleging that the central agency was attempting to create a false narrative against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Vijayan and others.

Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode in connection with the extended state committee meeting of the CPI(M), Riyas said the transactions being described as “monthly payments” were actually payments received for legitimate professional services, for which taxes had been duly paid.

According to Riyas, the controversy surrounding the payments was being deliberately portrayed as a financial wrongdoing for political purposes. He said the investigation could continue, but maintained that he had no reason to fear the ED as he had committed no wrongdoing.

Allegation of pressure on businessman

Riyas also alleged that the ED had pressured his friend Hassan Waris during questioning and sought a statement implicating Vijayan.

The CPI(M) MLA said that Waris was repeatedly asked to name the former CM and that he refused to do so.

Waris has reportedly submitted an affidavit seeking to withdraw a statement he had earlier given to the ED. In the affidavit, he allegedly stated he signed the statement after being threatened by ED officials.

According to the details cited in the reports, Waris's house in Kozhikode was raided by the ED on August 18. The agency had allegedly suspected that he acted as an intermediary in transferring money linked to Riyas to a person identified as Faijas in Dubai.

The statement signed by Waris was reportedly viewed by the ED as A significant evidence against Riyas.

Waris informed that ED officials had threatened to implicate his daughter and questioned whether he was protecting her or another person. He said he signed the statement following the alleged threats and later submitted an affidavit seeking to withdraw it.